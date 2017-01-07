Cape Girardeau PD recover damaged statue stolen from Melaina's Magical Playland

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has relocated 185 residents in Cairo, Illinois.
One man is in custody after being violent towards McCracken County residents and officials.
Do you know what to do if you get pulled over by police?
Multiple charges were placed on two men out of Paducah, Kentucky.
Just last month, Lyft launched in more than 50 additional cities – one being in the Heartland, but now Lyft is ceasing it’s operations in Carbondale, Illinois.
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.
