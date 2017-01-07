Cape Girardeau PD recover damaged statue stolen from Melaina's Magical Playland

A memorial statue at a playground at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. has been recovered after it was stolen.

Police say a statue at Melaina's Magical Playland was discovered to have been stolen on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department received an anonymous tip of the whereabouts of the statue.

The location of the statue was reportedly at a home in Cape Girardeau County. Officers went to the house and searched the property.

The statue was discovered and had received significant damage. A 16-year-old male has been taken into juvenile custody regarding this case.

The park was built in the memory of Melaina Cunningham, the daughter of KFVS anchor Jeff Cunningham. Melaina passed away in 2009 due to complications from nemaline myopathy, a neuromuscular disease that causes muscle weakness.

Finding it difficult to find a playground that was accessible to Melaina, the park was designed to be available for all children - even those with physical disabilities. It opened in 2013.

