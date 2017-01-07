Passenger group renews call for stronger airport security

In the wake of the deadly shooting at an airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, January 6, a non-profit consumer group is calling for stronger security measures to protect airline passengers.

In a statement released on Saturday, Flyersrights.org said "emergency measures must be imposed to prevent more lives from being lost."

The organization made similar pleas to TSA and Congress after a shooting at LAX in 2013 and attacks at airports in Istanbul, Turkey and Brussels, Belgium last year, the statement said.

"Those victims at Ft. Lauderdale should not have died, and should certainly not have died in vain," Paul Hudson, president of FlyersRights.org, said.

"Blood on the ground is unfortunately too often the price for government officials to act."

Some of the measures the group is asking for include the National Guard to stand in as temporary airport security, a ban on carrying live ammunition in checked baggage and an increase in canine patrols to sniff out explosives.

