Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/6

The St. Louis Cardinals have activated right-hander Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day disabled list.
Vladimir Tarasenko netted a go-ahead goal 79 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first NHL game in three years, lifting the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday in the regular-season finale...
Scott Feldman allowed four hits and struck out six in six innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat St. Louis 8-0 Sunday to take two of three from the Cardinals.
