Heartland Hoops is just a week away, but the season is still humming along!

Here are some Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/6.

(Boys)

(1) Sikeston - 84

(3) Charleston - 61

Oran - 37

(10) Saxony Lutheran - 54

Scott City - 85

Chaffee - 47

Notre Dame - 52

Springfield Catholic - 39

St. Vincent - 73

Crystal City - 49

Murphysboro - 56

Harrisburg - 41

Herrin - 54

W. Frankfort - 40

Graves Co. - 72

Mayfield - 57

(Girls)

Webster Groves - 62

Jackson - 54

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.