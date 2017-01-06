Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/6

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Heartland Hoops is just a week away, but the season is still humming along!

Here are some Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/6.

(Boys)

(1) Sikeston - 84
(3) Charleston - 61

Oran - 37
(10) Saxony Lutheran - 54

Scott City - 85
Chaffee - 47

Notre Dame - 52
Springfield Catholic - 39

St. Vincent - 73
Crystal City - 49

Murphysboro - 56
Harrisburg - 41

Herrin - 54
W. Frankfort - 40

Graves Co. - 72
Mayfield - 57

(Girls)

Webster Groves - 62
Jackson - 54

