Missouri governor-elect, airport leaders calling for compliance with REAL ID Act

The Missouri Airport Managers Association is encouraging lawmakers to make sure state law does not interfere with federal ID requirements that could affect travelers ability to fly.

About 55-hundred commercial passengers flew in and out of Cape Girardeau Regional airport last year.

But now airport manager Bruce Loy says he's concerned about future travelers if Missouri does not comply with federal law.

"Something's got to happen," Loy said. “If you don't have an approved ID to show TSA you're not going to get on the plane."

Missouri is one of eight states whose photo id laws are not compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005 - a federal mandate passed after the 9/11 attacks as way to discourage forgeries and prevent terrorism.

And come January 2018, TSA will no longer accept ID's from states that don't meet requirements.

That is unless there is a change.

"We're encouraging our representatives in Jeff City to make sure that happens," Loy said.

The Missouri Airport Managers Association submitted this letter to legislators outlining the negative economic impact on Missouri's commercial airports if nothing is done.

On his visit to Cape Girardeau, Thursday, Missouri Governor-Elect Eric Greitens says it's an issue he's well aware of.

"We have to solve this problem," Greitens said.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Heartland News, Greitens, who is set to take office next week, expressed desire to change Missouri law.

"I'm going to make sure we solve this problem and I'm attentive to and understand people's privacy concerns and I'll make sure we address those," he said.

With this year's state legislative session just beginning, proponents of the measure are hopeful law makers can come to an agreement.

“I'd like to hope by now we can make something happen," Loy said.

Some opponents of the REAL ID worry the federal government will be able to access more personal information... something the Department of Homeland Security denies.

