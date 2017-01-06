Racers take perfect conference start to Cookeville

The Murray State basketball team is off to a 2-0 start in conference play.

The Racers will look to keep it perfect on the road at Tennessee Tech.

MSU has won three straight overall and will look to make it four in Cookeville Tennessee.

The schedule makers didn't do any favors for Murray State, the Racers play four straight on the road to start conference play.

Murray State is just 1-6 on the road this season.

