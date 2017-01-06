Paducah hospital offers Alzheimer's end-of-life class

Baptist Health Paducah and the Alzheimer's Association is offering an educational class concerning late stage dementia and end of life care.

The class will take place on Wednesday, January 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baptist Health Paducah and will provide valuable information about understanding the later stages of dementia.

The classes are free and questions are encouraged.

The program is offered through an interactive telemedicine system to connect with people affected by Alzheimer's and related memory disorders.

Those who wish to attend must register by January 11 by contacting Hardin Stevens at the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging at (859)-323-2997 or hardin.stevens@uky.edu.

