7 IL community colleges to get $3 million in emergency funds

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Four local community colleges are among those that will receive more than $400,000 in financial support from the Illinois Community College Board.

According to a release from the board, John A. Logan College, Rend Lake College, Shawnee Community College, and Southeastern Community College will each get $428,571.42.

The seven community colleges selected are splitting $3 million total.

ICCB char Dr. Lazaro Lopez said the emergency money will ensure the colleges can continue to operate until the Illinois General Assembly agrees on a budget.

“Despite today’s action, community colleges across the state will continue to struggle without the adequate resources and predictability that comes with a full-year state budget and structural changes to fix the overall system," said Lopez.

The criteria for the money was calculated on the assumption that districts with the least amount of local property tax funding would have the hardest time operating without state funding.

