Multiple vehicle crash after driver loses control on ice in Perry County, IL

A vehicle lost control on the ice at 6:20 a.m. in Perry County, IL and hit another driver.

Raymond S. Heatherly, 19, from Du Quoin, IL was driving a 2004 Gold Pontiac on US 51 at Shamrock Road when he lost control on the ice.

Heatherly hit Gregory A. Zmudzinski, 29, from Du Bois, IL who suffered minor injuries from the incident and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

Both vehicles had major damage, and multiple crews responded to the crash including: Illinois State Police, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Tamaroa Fire and Rescue and Ray’s Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.