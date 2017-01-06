Multiple vehicle crash after driver loses control on ice in Perr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple vehicle crash after driver loses control on ice in Perry County, IL

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A vehicle lost control on the ice at 6:20 a.m. in Perry County, IL and hit another driver.

Raymond S. Heatherly, 19, from Du Quoin, IL was driving a 2004 Gold Pontiac on US 51 at Shamrock Road when he lost control on the ice.

Heatherly hit  Gregory A. Zmudzinski, 29, from Du Bois, IL who suffered minor injuries from the incident and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

Both vehicles had major damage, and multiple crews responded to the crash including: Illinois State Police, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Tamaroa Fire and Rescue and Ray’s Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly