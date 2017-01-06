Semi overturns after slamming into car in Jefferson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi overturns after slamming into car in Jefferson County

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A person driving a car was traveling eastbound on I-64 from I-57 southbound when the driver got in a crash with a semi at at 2:24 a.m. in Jefferson County.

The driver of a Volvo Kadar Hassan-Osoble,34, of Salt Lake City, UT tried to brake hard to avoid a small red vehicle which had suddenly pushed its brakes.

Then the semi behind the car pushed its brakes causing them to locked up and crash into Volvo and go off the interstate.

The car and semi both overturned off the road causing minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly