Semi overturns after slamming into car in Jefferson County

A person driving a car was traveling eastbound on I-64 from I-57 southbound when the driver got in a crash with a semi at at 2:24 a.m. in Jefferson County.

The driver of a Volvo Kadar Hassan-Osoble,34, of Salt Lake City, UT tried to brake hard to avoid a small red vehicle which had suddenly pushed its brakes.

Then the semi behind the car pushed its brakes causing them to locked up and crash into Volvo and go off the interstate.

The car and semi both overturned off the road causing minor injuries.

