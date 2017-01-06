January 6 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

January 6 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

The morning birthday list includes a couple of people who have made us laugh over the years.

She's an actress and comedian who gained a lot of attention during last year's presidential campaign for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live. Kate McKinnon is 33 today.

He's a comedian and actor who many consider one of the funniest men in Britain. He's best known for his character Mr. Bean. Rowan Atkinson is 62 today.

He's an actor who uses a crossbow to kill zombies on the AMC TV series The Walking Dead. On that show, he goes by the name Daryl Dixon.  But his real name is Norman Reedus and he's 48 today.

He's a hall of fame Defensive end who helped the Los Angeles Raiders with a Super Bowl back in 1984. After his NFL career was over, he starred in a couple of movies including Broken Arrow where he teamed up with John Travolta.  These days he's an NFL studio analyst for Fox. Howie Long is 57 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly