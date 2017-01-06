January 6 celebrity birthdays

The morning birthday list includes a couple of people who have made us laugh over the years.

She's an actress and comedian who gained a lot of attention during last year's presidential campaign for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live. Kate McKinnon is 33 today.

He's a comedian and actor who many consider one of the funniest men in Britain. He's best known for his character Mr. Bean. Rowan Atkinson is 62 today.

He's an actor who uses a crossbow to kill zombies on the AMC TV series The Walking Dead. On that show, he goes by the name Daryl Dixon. But his real name is Norman Reedus and he's 48 today.

He's a hall of fame Defensive end who helped the Los Angeles Raiders with a Super Bowl back in 1984. After his NFL career was over, he starred in a couple of movies including Broken Arrow where he teamed up with John Travolta. These days he's an NFL studio analyst for Fox. Howie Long is 57 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.