Illinois Congressman requests valentines for veterans

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

An Illinois congressman believes everyone should get a valentine this year, especially those who are serving for our country.

Each year Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) asks residents to participate in his 'Valentines for Heroes' program.

Shimkus' office plans to collect valentines throughout the region to pass them out to people currently serving in the military.

“Thousands of valentines have come into my offices every year since we began Valentines for Heroes,” Shimkus said. “Elementary and middle school classes, church youth groups, homeschoolers, senior citizens and constituents from every part of the district have been overwhelmingly generous and supportive of our military men and women, past and present.”

For Shimkus' 2017 campaign valentines will be accepted through is office until February 4, and distributed to local VA and military facilities before Valentines Day, so be sure to write that note early.

Valentines can be dropped off at any one of Shimkus' district offices:

  • 15 Professional Park Drive, Maryville, IL 62062
  • City Hall Room 12, 110 East Locust Street, Harrisburg, IL 62946
  • 101 North Fourth Street, Suite 303, Effingham, IL 62401
  • 201 North Vermilion Street, Suite 218, Danville, IL 61832

Here are some things Shimkus' says to remember when writing your valentine:

  • Be sure to sign your name on the valentine, but do NOT include your last name or address.
  • DO address the valentine to a service member, but DON'T address a specific service member.
  • DO put your valentine in an envelope, but DON'T seal it - all valentines are reviewed for content and appropriateness before distribution.

If you have any questions you can reach out to the congressman's Maryville office at (618) 288-7190.

