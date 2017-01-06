FIRST ALERT: More snow moving through the Heartland on Friday

More winter weather will be moving through the Heartland early Friday morning.

If you live south of the Bootheel you will likely see some snow on the roads when you head to work or school.

As of 4:30 a.m., the sheriff's departments in both Pemiscot and Dunklin counties were reporting that snow was coming down, however, it was not sticking to the roads yet.

Be careful though, Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will likely be enough to create slippery conditions.

You can click here to check MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.

You can click here for an online travel map from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

You can click here to check road conditions in Kentucky.

For the rest of the Heartland, expect a very cold day. With the wind chill, temperatures will likely be in the single digits.

More than 30 schools across the Heartland have called off class for Friday as slippery conditions linger.

FIRST ALERT: Your weekend is looking cold and dry.

