Four things to know on Friday 1/6

More winter weather will be moving through the Heartland early this morning. If you live south of the Bootheel you will likely see some snow on the roads when you head to work or school. Be careful though, Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will likely be enough to create slippery conditions. For the rest of the Heartland, expect a very cold day. With the wind chill, temperatures will likely be in the single digits. FIRST ALERT: Your weekend is looking cold and dry.

Southern storm: Snow, sleet and freezing rain is threatening to disrupt weekend travel and bring misery to millions in the Southeast. Officials in Alabama and Georgia said they're in emergency mode. Classes have been canceled across several states and motorists are being told to avoid unnecessary travel.

Exclusive interview: The next governor of the Show-Me state Eric Greitens makes a stop in Cape Girardeau as part of his 'Thank You Tour.' Our own Mary-Ann Maloney was able to score an exclusive one-on-one sit down with the governor-elect. Greitens will be sworn into office on Monday, since the November election Greitens has not been available for any interviews with the media until now.

Pay cut: If you're a construction worker and you're hired for a publicly financed project in Kentucky, you could be getting a pay cut. House lawmakers have approved legislation which would repeal the state's prevailing wage law. The bill now heads to the state Senate, where it could also pass and be signed into law by Governor Matt Bevin.

Report on Russia hacking: The nation's top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive case yet to President-elect Donald Trump that Russia interfered in this year's U.S. political process.

