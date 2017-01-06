Heartland basketball scores from 1/5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from 1/5

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland basketball scores from Thursday 1/5.

NCAA Basketball

(Men)

SEMO-62
TN Tech-65

Murray State-76
Jacksonville State-63

UT Martin-67
Belmont-83

(Women)

SEMO-75
TN Tech-67

Murray State-71
Jacksonville State-64

Belmont-71
UT Martin-66

H.S. Basketball

(Girls)

Delta New Year's Tourney

Championship 

Oran-64
Saxony Lutheran-62
F/OT

3rd Place

St. Vincent-56
Puxico-44
**Katelin Pierre scored her 1,000 point for Puxico**

Consolation Final

Delta-51
Scott CC-44

Poplar Bluff-78
Cape Central-63

Murphysboro-52
Pinckneyville-35

**Mikayla Brasel set school record for girls scoring for career with 22 points. She now is number one in Murphysboro history with 1384 points.**

