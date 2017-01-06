USA wins gold in World Junior Hockey Championship

The USA World Juniors hockey team won a gold medal Thursday night beating Canada 5-4.

The championship game was played in Montreal, Canada and it took a shootout for USA to win.

Troy Terry was the lone goal scorer in the the 5 shot shootout after a scoreless 20 minute overtime.

Wednesday night Troy Terry made 3 goals during the shootout against Russia which put them in the championship game the next night.

This goal medal win makes it their fourth. Previous golds came in 2004, 2010 and 2013.

Attendance for the game was the second highest ever at 20,173.

