SEMO defeated by Tennessee State 65-62 in Nashville, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO defeated by Tennessee State 65-62 in Nashville, TN

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: OVC) (Source: OVC)
NASHVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

The Southeast Redhawks fell to Tennessee State in a close game in Nashville on Thursday by a score of 65-62.

The Redhawks now have a 1-1 record in the Ohio valley Conference.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly