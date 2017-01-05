Oran girls basketball team defeats Saxony Lutheran 64-62 to win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oran girls basketball team defeats Saxony Lutheran 64-62 to win Delta tournament

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
ORAN, MO

The Oran girls' basketball team defeated Saxony Lutheran 64-62 in overtime on Thursday to win the Delta New Year’s Tournament Championship.

