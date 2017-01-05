Lady Redhawks defeat Tennessee State 75-67 for first OVC win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lady Redhawks defeat Tennessee State 75-67 for first OVC win

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University girl's basketball team defeated Tennessee State on Thursday by a score of 75-67.

It was the Lady Redhawks' first OVC win of the season.

