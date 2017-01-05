Graves Co., KY man arrested for allegedly harboring 'vicious dogs' despite court order

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that an arrest has been made on a contempt of court charge related to a pending Graves County District Court case.

In July of 2016, Christopher Bouland, 27, at that time from Farmington, was charged with harboring a vicious animal by the Kentucky State Police after two dogs he owned attacked Mitchell Slayden, from Farmington.

Slayden was seriously injured in the attack and had to be flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

After Bouland was charged with harboring a vicious animal, both dogs from the attack were seized by the State Police and Graves County Animal Control.

In November of 2016, the two dogs were returned to Bouland by the court system with the conditions that the dogs be removed from Graves County and that they be housed inside. The order also stated that when the dogs were outside they had to be on a leash and that they could not run free.

Bouland assured the court that he was taking the dogs to Tennessee when they were released.

On January 4, 2017, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of KY 129, between Wingo and Pilot Oak, for a neighbor dispute.

When deputies arrived it was determined that Bouland, who now resides on KY 129, had two dogs on his property that he claimed ownership of. One of those dogs was outside and went into a neighbor’s yard.

That dog made aggressive actions towards a neighbor and the neighbor shot the dog in self-defense. That dog was transported to a local veterinarians office for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office and the Graves County Attorney’s Office determined that the dog that was shot by the neighbor was, in fact, one of the dogs that was involved in the attack of Mitchell Slayden in July 2016. The other dog that was involved in the attack was also on the property on KY 129.

With both dogs being in Graves County, Bouland violated the orders set by the Graves County District Court. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Bouland was found at his home on KY 129 and was arrested on a charge of contempt of court. He was also arrested on a separate warrant for bail jumping in the second degree.

The second dog that was involved in the July attack was on the property at that time and was seized by Graves County Animal Control.

The dog that was shot is still recovering at a local vet’s office. That dog will also be seized by Graves County Animal Control when it is released from the vet.

Bouland was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.