Carbondale, IL tow truck driver stays busy during winter weather spell

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Thursday was a busy day for road workers across the Heartland, especially for one tow truck driver in Carbondale, Illinois.  

Brock Sherman spent all day rescuing all type of vehicles - cars, trucks and even pile ups. Sherman says that despite the seemingly light dusting of snow, roads were surprisingly slick. 

"Oh we definitely [saw] an increase this morning, people stuck, people sliding in ditches, and wrecking. It definitely caused havoc," said Sherman.

Sherman said there were about six cars he rescued after they slid into ditches and another bunch from back roads, with some cars and trucks so damaged that they were not driveable. 

However, he says, the majority of the incidents were cars he simply needed to be "winched out" or pulled in by a cable for a "winch-out fee" starting at about $50 just depending on job.

The silver lining for any of those customers that did have to use a tow truck was that drivers were safe and could get a ride from the company back to their house or body shop if needed.

