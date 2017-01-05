How to keep your electric bill low during the cold winter months

It’s getting colder so you may have no choice but to turn up that thermostat. But while you do that, a higher electricity bill may be in the back of your mind.

The average electricity bill around this time of year is around $90 - $100, but if you don’t do a few things, you may end up paying more.

So, here’s some tips experts suggest:

Look for, and fix, all leaks. Having the warmer air leaking out of a crack in the window is one of the biggest ways to keep the furnace running and bill rising.

Having the warmer air leaking out of a crack in the window is one of the biggest ways to keep the furnace running and bill rising. Run your appliances in the evening. Using things like washers and dryers later in the day could save some dollars.

Using things like washers and dryers later in the day could save some dollars. Replace all filters. It may not seem like much, but it’s the simple fix that keeps your furnace breathing correctly, leaving you paying less over the long run.

It may not seem like much, but it’s the simple fix that keeps your furnace breathing correctly, leaving you paying less over the long run. Wear something warmer in the house. Did you get a new set of pajamas or a fancy sweater for Christmas? Now's the time to break them out!

Did you get a new set of pajamas or a fancy sweater for Christmas? Now's the time to break them out! Control the temperature in your house. Keeping the thermostat on 68 degrees could save energy and keep costs low.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.