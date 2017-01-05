How to keep your electric bill low during the cold winter months - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How to keep your electric bill low during the cold winter months

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

It’s getting colder so you may have no choice but to turn up that thermostat. But while you do that, a higher electricity bill may be in the back of your mind.

The average electricity bill around this time of year is around $90 - $100, but if you don’t do a few things, you may end up paying more.

So, here’s some tips experts suggest:

  • Look for, and fix, all leaks. Having the warmer air leaking out of a crack in the window is one of the biggest ways to keep the furnace running and bill rising.
  • Run your appliances in the evening. Using things like washers and dryers later in the day could save some dollars.
  • Replace all filters. It may not seem like much, but it’s the simple fix that keeps your furnace breathing correctly, leaving you paying less over the long run.
  • Wear something warmer in the house. Did you get a new set of pajamas or a fancy sweater for Christmas? Now's the time to break them out!
  • Control the temperature in your house. Keeping the thermostat on 68 degrees could save energy and keep costs low.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly