Icy conditions contribute to crash involving 2 young kids in McCracken Co.

Three members of a Calvert City family went to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash on a bridge in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's department, as Tony Foulks, 29, was trying to cross the Clarks River Bridge, she lost control of her SUV on the icy road.

The SUV bounced off the bridge wall several times before it stopped.

A passenger in her car was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Foulks and her two kids, ages 8 months and 2 years, went to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of the Clarks River Bridge were reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes as emergency crews worked the scene.

Investigators say isolated icy conditions and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

