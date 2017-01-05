Icy conditions contribute to crash involving 2 young kids in McC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Icy conditions contribute to crash involving 2 young kids in McCracken Co.

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Three members of a Calvert City family went to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash on a bridge in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's department, as Tony Foulks, 29, was trying to cross the Clarks River Bridge, she lost control of her SUV on the icy road.

The SUV bounced off the bridge wall several times before it stopped.

A passenger in her car was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Foulks and her two kids, ages 8 months and 2 years, went to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of the Clarks River Bridge were reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes as emergency crews worked the scene.

Investigators say isolated icy conditions and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly