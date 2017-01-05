MO lawmaker files medical marijuana bill

A Missouri State Representative wants to give terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana.

Republican Jim Neely of Cameron introduced House Bill 437 on Jan. 5, 2017.

Neely, a physician, said “Missourians fighting for their lives don’t have time to wait for the FDA to approve investigational treatments that contain cannabis.”

His proposal would expand a 2014 law he sponsored called the "Right to Try Act" which allows physicians to prescribe certain experimental drugs, biological products, or devices to eligible terminally ill patients.

Neely wants to include marijuana to that list.

The new proposal has to go before the house for a second reading before it moves forward.

Under Neely's proposal, he lists August 28, 2017 as the proposed effective date.

Neely's daughter, Kirstina Brogan, died in 2015 of stage four colorectal cancers in 2015.

