Harlem Globetrotters to play at Show Me Center on Thursday, Jan. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harlem Globetrotters to play at Show Me Center on Thursday, Jan. 5

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are stopping by the Heartland!

The team will be in Cape Girardeau at the Show Me Center on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range between $26.50 and $86.50. Globetrotter players will stay after the game for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans (subject to availability).

Fans also have the opportunity to watch the game from the Globetrotters bench, for $265.50. The price includes one seat on the bench with the team, backstage meet & greet with photo/autograph opportunity, replica jersey, 2017 Tour program, and sharpie/lanyard (merchandise items distributed upon arrival). Capacity for these tickets is limited to 8. For more information, call 800-641-4667. Children under 10 are not allowed to sit on the bench unaccompanied (parent/guardian must also have bench ticket).

The first 50 Redhawk student tickets will be given at a discounted price of $10 off, with one ticket per valid Redhawk ID. The discount is only valid in person at the Show Me Center Box Office.

For more information, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly