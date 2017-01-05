Harlem Globetrotters to play at Show Me Center on Thursday, Jan. 5

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are stopping by the Heartland!

The team will be in Cape Girardeau at the Show Me Center on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range between $26.50 and $86.50. Globetrotter players will stay after the game for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans (subject to availability).

Fans also have the opportunity to watch the game from the Globetrotters bench, for $265.50. The price includes one seat on the bench with the team, backstage meet & greet with photo/autograph opportunity, replica jersey, 2017 Tour program, and sharpie/lanyard (merchandise items distributed upon arrival). Capacity for these tickets is limited to 8. For more information, call 800-641-4667. Children under 10 are not allowed to sit on the bench unaccompanied (parent/guardian must also have bench ticket).

The first 50 Redhawk student tickets will be given at a discounted price of $10 off, with one ticket per valid Redhawk ID. The discount is only valid in person at the Show Me Center Box Office.

For more information, click here.

