Contracts awarded for Southeast District road and bridge project

Contracts awarded for Southeast District road and bridge projects

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Contracts for the Southeast District projects were awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission during a meeting held January 4.

These projects include pavement and bridge improvements in several counties, including two in Stoddard County.

  • A $2,512,834 contract for pavement improvements on Eastbound Route 60 from Route F to Route 25 near Dexter in Stoddard County was awarded to Magruder Paving, LLC.
  • A $834,301 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co. for pavement improvements on Route ZZ from Route 60 to Route H and Route AD from Route 60 to end of state maintenance in Stoddard County.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in these areas and plan for possible delays. Work zones will be marked with signs as work is underway. MoDOT will alert drivers prior to any changes in traffic.

Contact MoDOT Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) for more information.

