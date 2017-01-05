First sit-down interview with MO Governor-elect Eric Greitens since election

Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, January 5 as part of his "Thank You" tour.

His stop in Cape Girardeau was at the Marquette Tower where he toured Codefi and talked to attendees at 6 p.m.

We talked to him a few minutes before that for his first sit-down interview since being elected.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.