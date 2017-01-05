Carbondale, IL woman sentenced to prison after hitting man with car

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Thursday that a Carbondale, Illinois woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for after pleading guilty to aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol.

On July 17, 2016, Ashley D. Johnson, 31, drove to a home on Lynda Street in Carbondale and struck a male victim with her vehicle as he was standing in his yard, causing significant injuries to the victim and damaging the yard. At the time of the incident, Johnson had a blood alcohol level of .11.

Johnson was sentenced to serve five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

In addition, she was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison on the aggravated driving while under the influence.

Due to the injuries to the victim, she must serve 85% of that sentence. The two sentences will run concurrently and will be followed by a period of one year of mandatory supervised release.

