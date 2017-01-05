Carbondale, IL woman sentenced to prison after hitting man with - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL woman sentenced to prison after hitting man with car

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Thursday that a Carbondale, Illinois woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for after pleading guilty to aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol. 

On July 17, 2016, Ashley D. Johnson, 31, drove to a home on Lynda Street in Carbondale and struck a male victim with her vehicle as he was standing in his yard, causing significant injuries to the victim and damaging the yard. At the time of the incident, Johnson had a blood alcohol level of .11.

Johnson was sentenced to serve five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. 

In addition, she was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison on the aggravated driving while under the influence. 

Due to the injuries to the victim, she must serve 85% of that sentence. The two sentences will run concurrently and will be followed by a period of one year of mandatory supervised release. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly