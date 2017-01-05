Shooting investigation underway in Paducah

Police in Paducah are looking for the person that fired two shots into a home, one of which grazed the arm of a 70-year-old woman.

According to the police department, it happened in the 500 block of South 9th Street on the evening on Monday, Jan. 2.

Investigators say there were several people inside the home when the shots rang out.

One person in the home told officers that they did not know who fired the shots.

The woman that was grazed by one of the bullets had minor injuries.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or the CrimeStoppers at 270-443-TELL.

You may also submit a tip online.

If the tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

