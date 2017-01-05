Carbondale home destroyed by fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale home destroyed by fire

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Chris Drury, KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)
(Source: Chris Drury, KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Carbondale for about three and a half hours Wednesday evening.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of James and Thelma Walker Avenue.

The owner of the home was already out when crews arrived, according to Assistant Fire Chief Steve McBride.

The home is considered a total loss.

McBride said the fire was under control in about an hour, but crews didn't leave the scene until 9:30 p.m.

It's not clear how the fire started.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly