Carbondale home destroyed by fire

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Carbondale for about three and a half hours Wednesday evening.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of James and Thelma Walker Avenue.

The owner of the home was already out when crews arrived, according to Assistant Fire Chief Steve McBride.

The home is considered a total loss.

McBride said the fire was under control in about an hour, but crews didn't leave the scene until 9:30 p.m.

It's not clear how the fire started.

