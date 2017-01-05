4 people hurt after stopping to help stranded motorists in Williamson Co., IL

4 people hurt after stopping to help stranded motorists in Willi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Four employees with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) were taken to the hospital after they were hit by the vans they'd been riding in.

According to Illinois State Police, 20 employees were riding in two vans to a training exercise when they drove up on a crash involving two trucks.

They decided to stop and help those involved, and all 20 people got out of the vans to help.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Interstate 57 near mile post 49.

Both vans had their hazard lights on, according to ISP.

A truck driven by Mitchell Ussery, 24, of Faulkner, Arkansas lost control and slid into the rear van, kept sliding and hit the front van.

Both vans were pushed into the group of FBOP employees.

Four of them had to go to the hospital with what troopers report were non-life-threatening injuries.

Ussery was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions as well as the new Scott's Law for Motorists which requires that drivers try to get over for any vehicle that has its hazard lights flashing.

