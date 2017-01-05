It's cookie time! Look for a Girl Scout near you - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's cookie time! Look for a Girl Scout near you

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The Girl Scout S'mores cookie is new in 2017. (Source: The Girl Scouts) The Girl Scout S'mores cookie is new in 2017. (Source: The Girl Scouts)
(KFVS) -

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us!

2017 marks the 100th year of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

And this year, you can enjoy a brand new flavor profile that the Girl Scouts are credited for creating: S'mores!

The Girl Scout S'mores are described as a "crispy graham cookie double dipped in yummy creme icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating."

There are 8 flavors available for sale this year in southeast Missouri: Girl Scout S'mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, and Thanks-A-Lot.

In southern Illinois, Girl Scouts will be selling S'mores, Toffee-tastic, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles.

You can begin ordering cookies in southeast Missouri on Friday, Jan. 6.

They'll be available for order in southern Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly