It's cookie time! Look for a Girl Scout near you

The next village president in a southern Illinois community will be decided by a coin toss.
The Blue Springs Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an alleged abduction that occurred at 2514 NW 6th Street in Blue Springs, Missouri on Saturday night.
According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, Briana Crutchfield was safely located after the office received a tip.
A group of kids from Jackson got a big surprise from a famous Heartland native.
If you're looking for a job, you may want take a trip to Harrisburg, IL. Southeastern College will be hosting its annual Job Fair this month.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.
