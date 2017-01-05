It's cookie time! Look for a Girl Scout near you

The Girl Scout S'mores cookie is new in 2017. (Source: The Girl Scouts)

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us!

2017 marks the 100th year of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

And this year, you can enjoy a brand new flavor profile that the Girl Scouts are credited for creating: S'mores!

The Girl Scout S'mores are described as a "crispy graham cookie double dipped in yummy creme icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating."

There are 8 flavors available for sale this year in southeast Missouri: Girl Scout S'mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, and Thanks-A-Lot.

In southern Illinois, Girl Scouts will be selling S'mores, Toffee-tastic, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles.

You can begin ordering cookies in southeast Missouri on Friday, Jan. 6.

They'll be available for order in southern Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7.

