Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelets

Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelets

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
(KFVS) -

Due to a severe winter blood shortage the American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations.

The hectic schedules of the holiday season and inclement winter weather has caused about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what is needed.

"Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on," sad Joe Zydlo, communications manager for Missouri-Illinois Red Cross Blood Services.  "We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs.  Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in."

You can find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets.

