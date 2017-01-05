MDC: Anglers save cardinal tangled in fishing line

Still image from the video of the anglers saving the cardinal. (Source: MDC/Facebook)

The Missouri Department of Transportation posted a video on their Facebook page of some anglers saving a cardinal tangled in fishing line.

The MDC is reminding people to try to retrieve fishing lines and lures and properly dispose of them.

