Need a prom dress? Local group giving formals to those in need

Written by Noland Cook, Director
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

After months of work, volunteers with SEMO Prom Mothers of First Presbyterian Church are almost ready to distribute the dresses they've been collecting to young women in need so they can attend their high school prom.

Members of the group have been taking donations of new and gently used formal wear and have collected over 300 long and short dresses to choose from.

They range in size from 0-26.

Beginning March 1, women can schedule their appointment online.

There will be room for 5 appointments per hour on each of the following days:

  • Thursday, March 9, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 10, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday March 11, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 12, 12:00-4:00 p.m.

The appointments will take place at "The Steck House" which is at 210 E. Washington Street.

All girls must present student ID.

The group is still accepting donations, so if you have any clean formal dresses or heels you would like to trade in, you can bring them to the appointment.

Cash Donations are accepted, but not expected.

