This week in music: 1979 Freak Out!

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you had to put a time stamp on it you would probably say music's "Disco Era" peaked in 1979.  

And a couple of disco songs were rising on the music charts on the first week of January that year.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Alicia Bridges at number five with I Love the Nightlife.  Bridges originally intended the song to be played on country radio but her record company wanted cash in of the disco craze so they had her speed the song up and add a dance beat.

At number four was the superstar pairing of Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond with You Don't Bring Me Flowers. Diamond wrote the song and included a solo performance on his 1978 album I'm Glad You're Here with Me Tonight.  Streisand covered solo performance on her album Songbird.  A Louisville disc jockey ended up combining the two versions as a duet.  It became so popular, the two stars went back in the studio and recorded the song together which ended up becoming a number one hit.

Billy Joel checked in at number three with My Life. Chicago's Peter Cetera and Donnie Dacus provided background vocals and can be heard prominently on the outro--Keep It to yourself it's my life.

Checking in at number two was a song that became the biggest disco hit of all time.  Le Freak by Chic also ranks at number 21 on Billboard's all time Hot 100 chart.

And in the top spot was a hit by a group that had plenty of disco hits, but this wasn't one of them.  Too Much Heaven by the Bee Gees returned the group to the ballads that had made them successful in the 1960's.  Robin Gibb said Too Much Heaven was one of his favorite songs he and his brothers ever recorded.  By the way the Bee Gees donated all the royalties from the song to UNICEF to celebrate 1979's International Year of the Child..

