Driver with drugs in his car leads police on high speed chase through Williamson, Jackson counties

Two men are in custody after a high speed chase through multiple counties.

The Energy Police Department Drug Interdiction Unit tried to stop a vehicle at the intersection of IL Street Route 13 at Briggs road at 12:32 a.m.

The driver, Genie M. Marion, 36, of Murphysboro, IL. then fled from law enforcement and drove through Williamson and Jackson Counties, according to the Energy Police Department.

Officers threw stop sticks to puncture the vehicle's tires at the intersection of Giant City Road, but Marion continued to drive with two front tires punctured.

He eventually stopped at the intersection of South County Line Road and Court Road in Jackson County.

Officers found a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

The passenger, Michael L. Chappell, 30, of Murphysboro, IL was also arrested for an active arrest warrant from Franklin County Sheriff's Office for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon a long with other arrest warrants.

Marion was taken to the Williamson County Jail on charges of fleeing from police, excessive speeding up to 111 mph, driving with a suspended license and having an active arrest warrant with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Charges are pending against him in connection to the drugs and paraphernalia found in the car.

Multiple departments were involved in the arrests including the Energy Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Department, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Carbondale Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.