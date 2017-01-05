5 things to know for Jan. 5, 2017

It is Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

It’s a First Alert Action Day in the Heartland as the first snow of the season moves in to the Heartland. Laura is tracking the snow, and says it will come in waves, affecting different communities in the morning, at noon, and through the afternoon. Along with the snow, bitter cold will also affect the Heartland, with temps staying in the teens all day.

Making Headlines:

On fire: Crews are responding to a fire at a gas station on the Arkansas/Missouri state line. The Monette Fire Department responded to the Red Onion Gas Station in Dunklin County to help.

Making a stop: Missouri Governor-Elect Eric Greitens comes to Cape Girardeau as part of his thank you tour. Greitens is due at the Marquette in downtown Cape around 6:00 p.m. the event is open to the public. Greitens will be sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 9, 2016.

New security: New security procedures will start at the capitol next Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016 . All visitors will have to pass through metal detectors. State employees who work in the Capitol will be able to enter through other doors, off limits to the public.

Under investigation: We should learn more today about a body discovered floating in Combs Lake east of Kennett. Authorities have not released the person's identity. The Dunklin Co. Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol are trying to figure out what happened.

