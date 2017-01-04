Ste. Genevieve, MO prepares for first snow of the year

A change in the wind in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri brought in some cooler air on Wednesday, and with that some winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Heartland Thursday. Because of that, the city of Ste. Genevieve's road division spent much of Wednesday preparing for the possibility of winter weather striking.

“We got three dump trucks and three little trucks,” Dave Pinkley, who's worked for the city's road team for 32 years, said. "We expect snow around here. We just never know when we're going to get it."

Ste. Genevieve is projected to receive about 2-3 inches of snow. Pinkley said any less could be more of a challenge for his crew.

“Sometimes that 1-2 is gonna be slicker than that 3-4 because of the fact it's hard to push off," Pinkley said. "Unless you got a lot to push, our blades are gonna go over the top of them. We try to pride ourselves on our snow removal because a lot of times you can drive on our streets you can’t drive on anyone else’s.”

“It’s always a learning experience," Gary Roth, a snow plow driver for the city, said.. "You know, no two snows are the same.”

The time of day is also a factor for road conditions. Pinkley said before the sun comes up can be the most dangerous times, especially in low temperatures.

“At that temperature, our salt won’t be working that good till the sun comes out," Pinkley said.. "This could be pretty slick snow this time so please be careful.”

