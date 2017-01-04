KSP investigating shooting following report of burglary in Trigg Co.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a report of a burglary ended with one suspect in custody and another reportedly shot himself.

On January 4 at around 12:13 p.m., KSP detectives were asked to respond to a field near Lindsey Lane in Trigg County.

Police say the Trigg County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Caledonia Road after a report of a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived, they say multiple people fled the scene, both on foot and in a vehicle.

A Trigg County sheriff's deputy followed the subjects and detained one of them. Authorities then began searching for the other individuals that had fled the scene.

As the search continued, the Cadiz Police Department and KSP joined.

A Cadiz police sergeant found a man who matched the description of one of the subjects in a field near Lindsay Lane.

According to KSP, the initial investigation shows that 42-year-old Michael Mosby, of Hopkinsville, walked out of a thicket in the back of the field as the police sergeant approached.

They say Mosby was armed with a handgun and had it pointed at himself.

He fired one round, hitting himself in the side of the head.

Other units arrived on scene and they, along with the police sergeant, performed first aid until medical care could arrive.

Mosby was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tenn. with life-threatening injuries.

According to KSP, the police sergeant was wearing a body cam at the time that captured the entire incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.