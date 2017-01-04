Low-income families in KY can apply for energy assistance program

Low-income families in parts of western Kentucky can apply for the Crisis Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program starting on January 9.

Sign-up for the program will end on March 3, 2017 or when funds have been expended, whichever comes first.

The program is available to help low-income families that in a home-heating crisis within the eight counties served by West Kentucky Allied Services: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken and Marshall.

A household is considered to in a home heating crisis situation when:

The household is within four days of running out of fuel (propane, kerosene or wood) is the heat source

The household has received a disconnect notice or termination notice on their natural gas or electric bill

The household's home heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent, and an eviction notice has been received

The household participates in a pre-pay electric program and is within 10 days or less for pre-paid electric service

Applications for assistance can be made at the West Kentucky Allied services office in your county. To be eligible, you must meet the 130 percent of the poverty income guidelines.

Applicants must bring the following with them at the time of applying:

Social Security cards for everyone in the household

Proof of all income for every member in the household

Copy of the lease as well as an eviction notice if heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent

A disconnect/past due or termination notice if electric or natural gas is the heating source

Must provide a metered utility bill to prove household residency

Proof of the last propane delivery to aid in determining if a household will be without fuel within 4 days of application or a statement from propane dealer to that effect

Applicants who participate in a pre-pay electric program must bring a statement from a utility company stating they have 10 days or less of pre-paid service

