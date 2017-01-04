Prosecutor, police officer weigh in on effects of revised MO statutes

We've told you about controversial changes to some Missouri laws and statutes including new gun laws, but what does mean for police and prosecutors?

Law Enforcement officials tell me this year brings the biggest number of statute changes in years.

Russ Oliver is the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney.

"So it's a full revamp of the criminal code," Oliver said.



"The primary impedance of it was to reorganize the code so things make more sense organizationally and several statutes changed as well," he said.

Prosecutors like Oliver now face new charges, new criteria for current charges, and a new class of felonies and he said law enforcement officers have a responsibility in that process as well.

"There are a number of statutes that have new elements that those law enforcement officers will have to obtain proof of," Oliver said.

John Jensen is a sergeant with Jackson Police.

His department will be providing its officers with info on the new statutes they can carry with them.

"Little pocket size pocket books so that when we are out in the field," Jensen said. "If we have a question or if we need to explain something, we'll have the statutes on hand that we can reference and use."

Jensen said to take note, these new laws could mean tougher penalties for those who break them.

"Hopefully people realize that actions do have consequences and we're not the ones determining what those consequences are," he said. "Our job is to make sure laws and rules are being followed!"

If you want to learn more on revised Missouri statutes, click here.

