Stolen vehicle located in connection to body found in Dunklin Co. lake

A death investigation is underway in Dunklin County after a body was found floating in Combs Lake.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Sheriff Bob Holder identified the victim as Antonio Owens, 49, of Memphis, Tenn.

Holder said Owens was listed as a missing person from the state of Tennessee.

Investigators found a vehicle in Combs Lake on Jan. 17.

Holder says investigators pulled out a white 2016 Ford Focus.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from West Memphis and was believed to be driven by Owens.

According to Sheriff Holder, an autopsy was conducted on Friday, Jan. 6. He said the autopsy results will not be released until a toxicology report has been completed and results made known to law enforcement.

A caller reported they may have seen a body floating in the water on Wednesday, Jan. 4. That person made the call around 12:15 p.m.

Deputies from Dunklin County, Pemiscot County, and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Firefighters with the Kennett Fire Department removed the man from the lake.

The investigation is being handled by the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

