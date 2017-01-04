WANTED: driver that evaded police, drove wrong way on I-55

Officers across southeast Missouri are on the lookout for the driver of a car that drove the wrong way down Interstate 55 to get away from police.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the driver of a blue 4-door passenger cars with tinted windows and after-market rims took off.

The driver started driving south in the northbound lanes, but eventually got into the southbound lanes.

We're told officers in Scott City tried to stop the car, but were not able to.

The car has Missouri license plate PM5-J5V and may be headed to the Sikeston area.

If you see the car, you are asked to call police right away.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.