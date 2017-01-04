1 injured in crash in Williamson Co., IL

One person had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 37 at Pulleys Mill Road around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Michelle D. Montgomery, 34, of Goreville, IL, was driving northbound, approaching the intersection of Pulley's Mil Road. Dustin A. Ramsey, 27, of Cobden, IL, was driving northbound on Illinois Route 37, directly behind Montgomery, who was waiting to turn left onto Pulleys Mill Road. Ramsey, failing to notice the threat, struck Montgomery in the rear.

Ramsey was uninjured, but Montgomery sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ramsey was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

