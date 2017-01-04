Cardinals Caravan in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals Caravan in the Heartland

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will be coming to the Heartland in January.

The Caravan will be in Carbondale on Sunday, January 15 and Cape Girardeau and Paducah on Monday, January 16.

Current and former players include Tyler Lyons, Jose Martinez, John Gant, Patrick Wisdom, Ray King and Scott Cooper.

The emcee will be Chris Hrabe.

Here are the dates and times.

  • Sunday, Jan. 15: Carbondale (SIU Arena) at 12:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 16: Paducah (Paducah McCracken Conv. & Expo) at Noon
  • Monday, Jan. 16: Cape Girardeau (Osage Community Center). Doors open at 4:30 and the program begins at 5:30 p.m.

