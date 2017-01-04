Child killed in St. Francois Co. crash, driver arrested for manslaughter

A three year old boy was killed in a crash in St. Francois County and the driver of that car was arrested for manslaughter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James Luksza was driving north on U.S. 67 when the car went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

It happened just after noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The patrol reports his two passengers, ages three and five, were not restrained in the car.

The three-year-old died at the hospital.

The five-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he was reportedly in serious condition.

According to online arrest reports, Luksza was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated (drugs), involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana under 35 grams, assault 2nd degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

