Carbondale PD holding 14th Citizens Police Academy

The City of Carbondale Police Department is offering the Citizens Police Academy for those citizens who want to get a first-hand look at the work your police officers.

The purpose of the CPA is to develop positive relations and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education. The goal is to create a growing population of responsible, well-informed citizens who have the potential of influencing public opinions about police practices and services. Citizens will gain an appreciation of the problems and challenges facing law enforcement and have an opportunity to offer comments and ideas regarding solutions.

The academy will be divided into two components, consisting of Basic and Advanced Classes. Each academy will have five sessions. The Basic Academy will focus on an overview of police department divisions, low level patrol tactics and traffic stops, introduction to investigations and crime scenes. The Advanced Academy will consist of higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops, Bomb Squad presentation, Court perspective and firearms familiarization. The advanced class will be open to those who completed the basic class or to prior CPA graduates.

The CPA is free and anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply for the class. Every applicant will undergo a background check. Persons interested in attending the Academy should contact Officer Randy Mathis at 457-3200 ext. 402 or rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us. Applications can be picked up at the Carbondale Police Department or by clicking here.

The City of Carbondale Police Department has offered the Citizens Police Academy since 1994 and the program has had more than 500 graduates in its 14 year history. It continues to be one of the most popular programs conducted by the police department.

