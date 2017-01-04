Teacher writes quotes on desks to motivate students after winter break

Students across the Heartland came back to their classrooms on Wednesday after their Christmas break.

While some students need a boost to get back into the world of learning, one classroom in Cape Girardeau had that already figured out.

We met up with Cape Central Middle School 5th grade teacher Ashley Radake who lined up her students first thing on Wednesday morning. She greeted each student with a hug in the hallway before they walked into their classroom.

Before even sitting down at their seat, they had a personalized inspirational quote hand picked for them to read.

The quotes were written on the boards, on the projector screen and on each of their desks.

"I want to encourage them and let them know that I care," Radake said. "When they come back to school I just wanted to see a smile on their face and have a great start to their day."

Radake spent hours researching and writing down each quote.

"I Googled inspirational quotes and as I was reading I thought, 'Ooh that would fit with this kid or this one fit with this kid,'" Radake explained.

"I was wondering if Mrs. Radake picked out a quote that would fit my personality," 5th grade student Leah Stout said.

When asked if her teacher did, Leah shook her head yes.

Students say this is exactly what they needed and felt it was the perfect way to start off 2017 back in school.

"Some of them don't have everything that other people have and to get encouragement like this, it might boost their self-esteem," 5th grade student Joslynn Banks said.

For Radake, she had more plans for the students than for them just to read the quotes. She implemented them in a lesson for them so they can remember it and help them grow later in life.

"They're looking at the different quotes and they're going to pick out five of their favorites," Radake added. "They're going to write them down what they think it means, why they like it, and we're going to discuss actual meanings. Then we're going to pick their favorite and they're going to write that on an interactive notebook which is what they will take with them when they leave 5th grade."

These Inspirational quotes were from many different people including Anne Frank, Dr. Suess, Thomas Edison, Earl Nightingale, Michael Jordan and more.

"When I get older I really want to be a vet, so I have to work hard in school to do that," Leah said. "I have a lot of goals in my life and I just want to reach for them when I'm older and I think Mrs. Radake is helping support that."

"I just wanted to let them know that people care," Radake said. "They can do whatever they want as long as they put their mind to it and they try their hardest they can accomplish great things. So I wanted them to know that I'm always in their back corner. I've always got their back. I'll help them whatever way I can."

