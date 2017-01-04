2 Butler Co. fugitives arrested in Franklin Co., MO

The fugitives from Poplar Bluff, Missouri were arrested in Franklin County, Missouri on Tuesday, January 3 after deputies say they were spotted driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at around 4 p.m., a deputy was going westbound on Highway 50 when he passed a 2013 Kia Soul that was reported stolen out of Doniphan, Mo.

Deputies say the vehicle turned down Oak Grove School Road west of Union where the deputy lost sight of it. The vehicle was found later abandoned and wrecked.

After searching the area, deputies say they could not find the suspects and the information was shared on their social media page.

At around 6:45 p.m., the sheriff's office received four reports of sightings of the suspects in the area of Highway BB and Highway 50.

Union police and deputies were able to find and arrest the suspects, both were fugitives with active warrants from Butler County.

Dustin Hayes, 19, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted for burglary second.

Sean O'Kelley, 29, also from Poplar Bluff, was wanted for DWI.

Both are now facing charges for resisting arrest and tampering first.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.